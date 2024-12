The priority: Austria Klagenfurt is looking for strikers

The transfer window in soccer opens on January 1, 2025. And Austria Klagenfurt is preparing. The priority? A striker is needed! "Paying a transfer fee is not feasible for us. We want a player on loan who is training with a first team but wants to gain match practice at a high level in Austria - I am in contact with many clubs," explains sporting director Günther Gorenzel. It's clear to him: "Bobzien works great - but all around we haven't created enough goal threat!"