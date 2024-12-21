Unacceptable conditions
Wrecked cars, garbage, rats opposite a block of flats
The south side of the Innsbruck viaduct arches in the Ing.-Etzel-Straße area resembles a garbage dump in places. Residents are desperate and demand a solution. The landowner, ÖBB, regrets that the removal of car wrecks is within a narrow legal framework.
One of the affected residents in the blocks of flats, which are only separated from the illegal (hazardous) waste dumps by Ing.-Etzel-Straße, contacted the "Krone" newspaper about the abuses. "There are numerous scrap cars right next to housing estates that have obviously been abandoned by their owners. Unfortunately, the vehicles attract rats, mice and occasionally even drug dealers," says the resident in dismay.
Ein verzweifelter Anrainer
The overall picture, complemented by the sometimes carelessly discarded garbage, does not fit in at all with an environment where numerous children and adults pass by every day on their way to school and work, he says, venting his anger.
Scantily clad people
But that's not all. Lightly clad people would also move around in the frame. This is particularly irritating.
We always try to remove car wrecks, etc. on a regular basis. However, we operate within a very narrow legal framework.
Die Österreichischen Bundesbahnen
Local inspection confirms situation
The "Krone" has carried out a local inspection. There are indeed discarded cars without license plates between Biener- and Erzherzog-Eugen-Straße next to the viaduct arches on ÖBB land. Next to them is garbage, apparently transported here in shopping carts. They were then also "dumped" here.
Situation also unsatisfactory for ÖBB
"The situation is also completely unsatisfactory from our point of view," says ÖBB. "We always endeavor to remove car wrecks, etc. on a regular basis. However, we operate within a very narrow legal framework. We will intensify our efforts in this regard." An urban development project should ensure a lasting improvement in the situation.
