“Historic day for snow sports” without the ÖSV

"We also had an offer from the FIS, but we declined after a short period of consideration. We would have had to break existing contracts, which is not in line with our culture of values," ÖSV Managing Director and General Secretary Christian Scherer told APA. The ski association wants to continue its partnership with the IMG agency. According to APA information, the ÖSV wants to continue the ongoing legal proceedings following a lawsuit against the FIS as to whether their approach to the World Cup rights is permissible at all.