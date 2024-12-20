Austria’s economy is stuck in crisis mode

Inflation and unemployment remain an issue

After record inflation rates of 8.6 percent (2022) and 7.8 percent (2023), inflation is expected to fall to between 3.0 and 2.9 percent in 2024. However, it could rise again at the beginning of 2025 as the electricity price brake expires and costs such as energy levies, green electricity subsidies and the CO2 price increase. An inflation rate of 2.3 to 2.6 percent is expected for 2025; in 2026, it is expected to return to the European Central Bank's (ECB) target range for the first time at around 2 percent.