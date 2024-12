Géza Molnár: “Letting go is quite difficult for me”

"I never have visitors, except from my children," says Géza Molnár (40) when we meet him for an interview in his 52 m² rented garçonnière in Eisenstadt. Even a blind person would recognize that a single man lives in the fully furnished one-and-a-half room apartment. His Mensur racket is on the front room dresser - Molnár is a member of the German nationalist student fraternity Akademisches Corps Hansea in Vienna, even though he has dropped out of law school. A pull-up bar is mounted on the door frame. There are two bikes and several pairs of running shoes in the living/dining room. The only thing you won't find here is a coffee machine. Molnár greatly reduced his caffeine consumption five years ago and has also cut out many other things that are bad for him.