Kriechmayr on FIS dispute: “I don’t know anything about it”

In the background is a possible 400 million euro investment by the financial company CVC in the FIS. Because Eliasch is said to have rejected the offer - which he denies - stars such as Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt accused the FIS of a lack of transparency in two letters and demanded not to be ignored in important future decisions. In response, Eliasch claimed that the letters were not to be taken seriously and that many had signed them without being able to see through the content.