Excitement in the ski circus
Kriechmayr on FIS dispute: “I don’t know anything about it”
Ski ace Vincent Kriechmayr is deliberately staying out of the dispute over the future marketing of the FIS disciplines. "It's very important to me that I inform myself first before I give my opinion - and I don't know anything about that," said the speed specialist in Val Gardena/Gröden. In the previous week, a number of his colleagues had strongly criticized the FIS and its president Johan Eliasch. Kriechmayr said that he "didn't even realize" what it was all about.
In the background is a possible 400 million euro investment by the financial company CVC in the FIS. Because Eliasch is said to have rejected the offer - which he denies - stars such as Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Odermatt accused the FIS of a lack of transparency in two letters and demanded not to be ignored in important future decisions. In response, Eliasch claimed that the letters were not to be taken seriously and that many had signed them without being able to see through the content.
Scherer: "Utopian announcements by the FIS President"
According to ÖSV Managing Director Christian Scherer, the FIS "should have examined the offer more closely", as he told the APA. "The athletes have spoken out - probably encouraged by the FIS President's utopian announcements about prize money like in tennis - because most of the promises were not kept. Now everyone has realized that this is not so easy to implement, regardless of central marketing."
The highest prize money for both genders is at Austrian races, Scherer noted with pride, naming the Flachau slalom and the Hahnenkamm races in Kitzbühel. "We are also working on submitting a corresponding proposal to the FIS Congress that there should be a general increase in prize money. We will submit this and then everyone can prove whether they support this motion in the interests of the athletes," revealed the East Tyrolean.
Eliasch's questionable dual role
In a third letter to the FIS management and Eliasch, the athletes also took aim at his controversial dual role. In order to protect athletes equipped by Head, this time only ex-racers Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen and Verena Stuffer, members of the FIS Athletes' Commission, signed the letter. In addition to his role as FIS President, Eliasch will continue to be a non-executive director at Head and will continue to exert great influence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.