Family shoals
His own brother blackmailed Paul Pogba! 3 years in prison
What a family mess: a court in Paris has sentenced Mathias Pogba to three years in prison for attempting to blackmail his younger brother Paul Pogba, soccer world champion with France!
Two years of the sentence were suspended and the remainder can be served as electronically monitored house arrest. Five other men involved in the blackmail attempt received between three and eight years in prison.
Paul Pogba's brother and friends from his childhood allegedly attacked the footballer in his home in March 2022 wearing masks and attempted to extort the payment of 13 million euros. The player was supposed to pay the sum to prevent the publication of compromising videos.
Desperate accusations of witchcraft
Mathias Pogba later published a series of videos in which he accused his brother of surrounding himself with criminals and resorting to witchcraft, for example to ensure France's victory at the 2018 World Cup and to slow down the rise of Kylian Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain.
Paul Pogba last played for Juventus Turin, where he was banned for four years in the summer of 2023 for doping. However, the 2018 world champion appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which reduced the ban imposed in Italy to 18 months.
Pogba, who had always denied knowingly doping, could therefore play again from next March. Juve and the 31-year-old recently agreed to terminate his contract, which runs until 2026, on November 30.
