Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Family shoals

His own brother blackmailed Paul Pogba! 3 years in prison

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 19:36

What a family mess: a court in Paris has sentenced Mathias Pogba to three years in prison for attempting to blackmail his younger brother Paul Pogba, soccer world champion with France!

0 Kommentare

Two years of the sentence were suspended and the remainder can be served as electronically monitored house arrest. Five other men involved in the blackmail attempt received between three and eight years in prison.

Paul Pogba (Bild: AFP)
Paul Pogba
(Bild: AFP)

Paul Pogba's brother and friends from his childhood allegedly attacked the footballer in his home in March 2022 wearing masks and attempted to extort the payment of 13 million euros. The player was supposed to pay the sum to prevent the publication of compromising videos.

Desperate accusations of witchcraft
Mathias Pogba later published a series of videos in which he accused his brother of surrounding himself with criminals and resorting to witchcraft, for example to ensure France's victory at the 2018 World Cup and to slow down the rise of Kylian Mbappé at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba (Bild: APA/AFP/GUILLAUME SOUVANT)
Mathias Pogba and Paul Pogba
(Bild: APA/AFP/GUILLAUME SOUVANT)

Paul Pogba last played for Juventus Turin, where he was banned for four years in the summer of 2023 for doping. However, the 2018 world champion appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which reduced the ban imposed in Italy to 18 months.

Pogba, who had always denied knowingly doping, could therefore play again from next March. Juve and the 31-year-old recently agreed to terminate his contract, which runs until 2026, on November 30.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf