Tupperware: The end before Christmas
They have been loyal companions to entire generations of households, but now they are coming to an end - and sooner than expected. As has now been announced, Austria's Tupperware consultants can only take orders until Sunday. Online orders can still be placed until December 29, then it's over.
"You still have the opportunity to get hold of your favorite Tupperware products before they disappear forever. Take a look around and use the last chance to order until Sunday to do something good for yourself and your kitchen," writes a Tyrolean Tupperware consultant on Facebook.
It's over before Christmas
"There will only be the opportunity to order something in Austria until 22.12.24," writes another. Other Tupperware consultants also confirmed that they had already been told that they could only take orders until Sunday. Some still have stock, others will run out before Christmas. The online store for Tupperware Austria and Germany will remain open until December 29.
US subsidiary found lender, European business gone
Tupperware filed for insolvency in the USA in mid-September, followed by the end of the Austrian subsidiary in October. Although it had initially been planned to continue the business, while the US parent company was able to save itself from final collapse with new investors, the European business is to be scrapped, at least for the time being.
The lenders, who now own the US company, announced that they wanted to concentrate on core markets, including the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China and other Asian countries. The European markets would play a subordinate role in the current restructuring.
No more party sales
The "Tupperware party" sales model is also a thing of the past. Instead, the company intends to focus on online retail and e-commerce platforms. The design of the plastic containers is also to become more modern and sustainable.
