130,000 euros damage
Mystery surrounding fuel loss at provincial filling station
Interesting details came up again and again during the budget debate in the state parliament. For example, the fact that 130,000 euros had to be written off at the provincial filling stations. The reasons are unclear.
The state of Tyrol maintains six filling stations where the state vehicle fleet can be refueled somewhat more cheaply than at a normal filling station. However, the facilities in Innsbruck, Zams, Reutte, Zell am Ziller, St. Johann and Lienz also serve an important purpose in the event of a disaster, when emergency vehicles can be safely supplied even in the event of a nationwide power failure.
Inventory shows shortfall
A value adjustment of 130,000 euros has now caused astonishment and puzzlement in the provincial parliament. "In every warehouse, there can be a little shrinkage that becomes apparent during the inventory. However, 130,000 euros 'inventory difference' over two years in the provincial filling stations give rise to a completely different concern," said Green Party leader Gebi Mair.
No one from the government was present at the provincial parliament's budget meeting to explain the problem.
Grünen-Klubobmann Gebi Mair
Greens: "No comprehensible explanation"
"How can fuel worth 130,000 euros disappear and have to be written off? Was there private refueling here?" Mair wondered. He asked several times during the budget preparation process, "but received no comprehensible explanation. Allegedly there is a problem with the counter, but that doesn't sound very credible to me".
Responsible official not available
The "Krone" also asked Georg Dornauer, the former Deputy State Premier responsible for the state vehicle fleet until Thursday, for a statement, but this was not available by the editorial deadline "due to the official's unavailability".
