Cave explorers venture into a wondrous underworld

Overwhelmed by the dimensions

"We started where we had to turn back last year because we were overwhelmed by the dimensions that we unexpectedly came across," explain Gremmel, Benjamin Pretterhofer and the ladies in the group, Alexandra Forst and Liliane Kukacka. The reward for the intrepidity of climbing up with ropes tested by alpinists: Sintered lakes and a huge hall with lots of stalactites! We spent the night - with the benevolence of the guardian of this special universe, Friedrich Graf Hardegg - in hammocks behind two diving sites. And completely isolated from the outside world on the earth's surface.

Incentive for further tours

As in the previous year, the explorers were left in breathless amazement. The large dome, from which a waterfall rushes down into the otherwise silent depths, constantly reveals new natural wonders. "The wildly rushing canyon that has now been explored, which presumably runs all the way under the Ötscher massif, is a further incentive," Gremmel exults.