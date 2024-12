Naturalization fixed! Reinforcement for the national team

Eligible to play immediately

Tolvanen has been playing for Salzburg since the fall of 2021 and has been one of the best goalkeepers in the league ever since. The 30-year-old has won the championship title three times in a row with the Red Bulls and was voted the most valuable player (MVP) of the play-offs in the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons. Having played for a domestic club for more than two consecutive years, he is immediately eligible to play for the Austrian national team, which is thin at the goalkeeper position.