"The world is changing"
Dutch abolish beauty pageants
The beauty pageants in the Netherlands are being abolished after 35 years. "The world is changing, and we are changing with it," the organizers announced on Thursday.
In place of the "outdated" pageant, there is now the online platform "Niet Meer Van Deze Tijd" (No longer of this time), which focuses on mental health, social media, diversity and self-expression. Instead of crowns, the platform is supposed to feature stories that touch people and dreams that come to life instead of clothes. "Here, we inspire young people to be themselves in a changing world," said those responsible.
Platform "that inspires people to think further"
The idea to say goodbye to the pageants came about during a discussion about why some ideas - such as adhering to certain ideals of beauty and social expectations - are still so widespread, the organizers explained. They realized that while more and more young people are rebelling against these norms, there are few platforms that really inspire them to think ahead and find their own way.
Amber Rustenberg, who was crowned in June, is therefore the last "Miss Netherlands". Last year, Rikkie Kolle was the first trans woman to win the title.
