Turkey: Assad’s overthrow “not a hostile takeover”

Turkey will learn "enormous lessons"

Fidan said it would be incorrect to portray Turkey as the power that would end up ruling Syria. "I think that would be the last thing we want, because we are learning enormous lessons from what has happened in our region, because the culture of domination itself has destroyed our region." Cooperation must be essential. "Our solidarity with the Syrian people today should not be characterized or defined as if we were actually dominating Syria. I think that would be wrong," Fidan continued.