In her apartment
25-year-old hoarded 34 tarantulas and snakes
Coincidence played a major role in this case. The officers actually suspected that the 25-year-old might be part of a drug trafficking operation. But instead of narcotics, the officers found numerous exotic animals in the apartment that were being kept illegally.
At around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Braunau police officers carried out a voluntary search of the home of a 25-year-old woman from Braunau following an investigation into suspected drug trafficking. During the check, it emerged that the 25-year-old owned a large number of unreported and in some cases unknown exotic animals.
Purchased on the internet
The investigation revealed that some of the animals had been purchased from various dealers on the internet and social media groups, not officially and not in accordance with the law. Due to the animals not being kept in a species-appropriate manner, an environmental authority, the LKA Upper Austria and the BH-Braunau were informed. An official veterinarian, who was sent to the scene, ordered the immediate removal of the animals after a brief inspection. He was assisted by a reptile expert from the Braunau district in order to correctly relocate and remove the animals, some of which were unknown species.
Dead animals also found
During the animal removal, several dead animals were also found in and outside the boxes and terrariums intended for them. A total of 34 tarantulas, 4 leopard geckos, 2 bearded dragons and 2 boa constrictors had to be seized. The 25-year-old woman will be charged.
