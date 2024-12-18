25-year-old hoarded 34 tarantulas and snakes

Purchased on the internet

The investigation revealed that some of the animals had been purchased from various dealers on the internet and social media groups, not officially and not in accordance with the law. Due to the animals not being kept in a species-appropriate manner, an environmental authority, the LKA Upper Austria and the BH-Braunau were informed. An official veterinarian, who was sent to the scene, ordered the immediate removal of the animals after a brief inspection. He was assisted by a reptile expert from the Braunau district in order to correctly relocate and remove the animals, some of which were unknown species.