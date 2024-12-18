Previous convictions abroad
9-member gang of thieves swindled in shopping centers
A gang of thieves was up to mischief in the Europark in Salzburg and in shopping centers in neighboring Upper Austria. They caused damage of over 25,000 euros in just a few weeks. Some of the suspects are said to be part of a large gang of fraudsters.
A gang of nine thieves caused around 25,700 euros worth of damage between mid-July and mid-October. They have now been stopped by the Gmunden police station. The officers caught two suspects in the act. The police found some expensive perfumes in the offenders' getaway vehicle.
According to the police, the series began in mid-July in Salzburg's Europark, and at the end of August the suspects targeted shopping centers in Gmunden and Pasching, the police reported on Wednesday.
The Romanians and a 23-year-old Austrian woman live in the districts of Braunau and Salzburg-Umgebung. During a simultaneous search of three apartments in those districts, the officers seized around 900 items of clothing and 35 high-priced perfumes. The stores and drugstores concerned identified most of the goods as stolen.
Already involved in million-dollar fraud
A 35-year-old Romanian woman is still in custody, all others are still at large. Many of the suspects have previous convictions for theft in Germany and Romania.
But it gets worse: some of the suspects were also involved in the fraud involving cash loans, mobile phone contracts and car financing with forged identity documents that became known in November. The Romanians swindled around 2.5 million euros in these scams.
