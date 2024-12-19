Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Want to hit the Streif"

A children’s punch with Carinthia’s “Alpine Barbie”

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 13:00

New album, emotional songs, a daring project, the big Wörthersee concert "Daham" - Melissa Naschenweng talks to the "Krone" about her exciting year 2025 over a children's punch.

0 Kommentare

In the midst of the promotional stress for her album "Alpenbarbie", which will be released on 10 January, Melissa Naschenweng's meeting with the "Krone" at the Christmas market in Klagenfurt clearly comes in handy. While posing for idyllic Christmas photos, the singer hits the stalls. "I have to take the opportunity - the Advent season is less quiet for me this year," says the Lesachtal native.

The 34-year-old seized the opportunity and bought presents for her loved ones. (Bild: Peter Krivograd)
The 34-year-old seized the opportunity and bought presents for her loved ones.
(Bild: Peter Krivograd)
Punch gossip with the "Krone". (Bild: Peter Krivograd)
Punch gossip with the "Krone".
(Bild: Peter Krivograd)
Last summer, Naschenweng heated up the Starnacht Arena. Next June, the stage will be all hers. (Bild: Krivograd/ipmedia)
Last summer, Naschenweng heated up the Starnacht Arena. Next June, the stage will be all hers.
(Bild: Krivograd/ipmedia)

But the 34-year-old is not bothered by the fact that she has a lot going on professionally at the moment - on the contrary, as she reveals over a children's punch. "Doing nothing is much more stressful for me, I find it hard to cope. I already had bumblebees up my butt as a child." In the two planned weeks of vacation after her tour finale in November, she became more and more out of shape every day. "I can hardly wait to finally sing and be on stage again." The Carinthian traditionally spends Christmas Eve with her family.

Over 30 concerts in the coming year
And then it's off to the eventful year 2025 - which she will ring in with the release of her new album. "I know everyone says that, but the album is actually my most personal to date. There's a lot of Melissa in it, a lot of emotion. I co-wrote most of the songs - which is probably why it took so long to finish," smiles the 34-year-old, who can hardly wait to present the new songs.

Including at the more than 30 concerts planned in Austria and Germany. However, Melissa is particularly looking forward to her "Daham" open air in the Wörthersee-Ostbucht on June 29. "That will be something very special for me - especially as it will be my only concert in Carinthia!" Tickets are available at ip-media.tv and at oeticket.com.


"Will give it a try"
But before that, "Alpenbarbie" wants to master a special challenge or test of courage: "I want to ski down the Streif in January as part of the Kitzbühel Hahnenkamm race. Even if I'm the only one who thinks that's a good idea."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Klaus Loibnegger
Klaus Loibnegger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf