"Want to hit the Streif"
A children’s punch with Carinthia’s “Alpine Barbie”
New album, emotional songs, a daring project, the big Wörthersee concert "Daham" - Melissa Naschenweng talks to the "Krone" about her exciting year 2025 over a children's punch.
In the midst of the promotional stress for her album "Alpenbarbie", which will be released on 10 January, Melissa Naschenweng's meeting with the "Krone" at the Christmas market in Klagenfurt clearly comes in handy. While posing for idyllic Christmas photos, the singer hits the stalls. "I have to take the opportunity - the Advent season is less quiet for me this year," says the Lesachtal native.
But the 34-year-old is not bothered by the fact that she has a lot going on professionally at the moment - on the contrary, as she reveals over a children's punch. "Doing nothing is much more stressful for me, I find it hard to cope. I already had bumblebees up my butt as a child." In the two planned weeks of vacation after her tour finale in November, she became more and more out of shape every day. "I can hardly wait to finally sing and be on stage again." The Carinthian traditionally spends Christmas Eve with her family.
Over 30 concerts in the coming year
And then it's off to the eventful year 2025 - which she will ring in with the release of her new album. "I know everyone says that, but the album is actually my most personal to date. There's a lot of Melissa in it, a lot of emotion. I co-wrote most of the songs - which is probably why it took so long to finish," smiles the 34-year-old, who can hardly wait to present the new songs.
Including at the more than 30 concerts planned in Austria and Germany. However, Melissa is particularly looking forward to her "Daham" open air in the Wörthersee-Ostbucht on June 29. "That will be something very special for me - especially as it will be my only concert in Carinthia!" Tickets are available at ip-media.tv and at oeticket.com.
"Will give it a try"
But before that, "Alpenbarbie" wants to master a special challenge or test of courage: "I want to ski down the Streif in January as part of the Kitzbühel Hahnenkamm race. Even if I'm the only one who thinks that's a good idea."
