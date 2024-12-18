Threatened with a criminal record for insulting

She was already making videos at 16: "I was laughed at by my classmates because of it." She started again at 20. And collects follower after follower. But something is bothering the couple: The numerous hate posts and bodyshaming, as derogatory comments about the appearance of others are known. "We are taking action against this," she explains. This also applies to the 26-year-old plumber who has now landed in the dock because he was previously unwilling to pay compensation. The influencer couple sued the Viennese man for insulting them and are demanding 3,000 euros in compensation.