Conference League
LASK against Vikingur Reykjavik from 9pm LIVE
6th round in the Conference League: LASK face Vikingur Reykjavik. The game kicks off at 9pm, we will report live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
LASK go into the last game of the year in a bad way. After four defeats in a row, including the disgraceful performance in Florence (0:7), Linz want to say goodbye to their fans today in the home game against Vikingur Reykjavik in the Conference League. "Tomorrow is definitely a question of character," explained captain Robert Zulj. The hoped-for promotion is now only mathematically possible.
After the low point against Fiorentina, the Linzers have announced that they want to show morale once again, at least for the end of the year. "We want to say goodbye in front of our home crowd with a good game and a good result. Our top priority is to show a different face to the one we showed in Florence. The team is aware of that, we're all aware of that. That requires a passionate performance over the entire 90 minutes," explained coach Markus Schopp.
In retrospect, Schopp repeated his criticism of the lack of quality and team unity. "The result speaks for itself and it has emerged over the weeks that this is not a team. It's obvious that we reached our limits in certain positions and that one or two players were overstretched in their roles. It's important to be very clear here that there is a plan for the future," said the LASK coach.
Linzers hope for first win
He left open whether Schopp will give the team from Florence the chance to rehabilitate to a certain extent or make far-reaching changes to the line-up. Regardless of this, he is hoping for a first win in the competition, even if he warns against the seven-time Icelandic champions and current runners-up. "They are very strong, good in possession and they have interesting players. At the end of the day, it's our last home game and we have a lot to make up for," said the Styrian.
Zulj knows that too: "The team is willing to put in a better performance. We have to face up to the criticism. We want to bring to the pitch what you have to bring to the pitch as a footballer. Everyone has to go two or three steps further," explained the captain.
Vikingur have picked up seven points from five games and have a very good chance of a place in the play-offs. The club from the capital is coached by Arnar Gunnlaugsson, brother of former LASK striker Gardar Gunnlaugsson (2010).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
