Young women as victims
Indictment after alleged gang rape
The "Krone" reported on the case, and now the Salzburg public prosecutor's office has brought charges against eight people, six of them teenagers, aged between 16 and 19: It is about the abuse of two defenseless and alcohol-impaired young women.
In summary, the accused are accused of carrying out sexual acts of various kinds on two heavily intoxicated young women in Bischofshofen on 25 December 2023 in "varying compositions, in some cases taking advantage of the defenseless state of the victims due to their alcoholization", according to the prosecution's statement.
Defendants already known to the police due to acts of violence
The accused are also said to have taken pictures and videos of the alleged gang rape. Both victims suffered severe psychological consequences in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder. The accused have not yet commented on the allegations.
At the time of the crime, all eight had no criminal record. In the meantime, however, convictions have been handed down: Some of the accused had already been declared guilty in the course of the brutal train station brawl in Bischofshofen in June. At that time, a Kosovar fell into a coma as a result of the violence.
It is not yet clear when the case of the alleged gang rape will be heard. The case only came to light in March, around four months after the alleged acts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
