Lijnders' successor
Thomas Letsch new coach of Red Bull Salzburg
Perfect: The new coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg is Thomas Letsch! The 56-year-old German has signed a contract with the Bulls until the summer of 2027 and takes over from Pep Lijnders.
Letsch has already worked at the Red Bull Football Academy and with the Salzburg Youth League team. He also served as head coach at FC Liefering and as co- and head coach (interim for two matches) of the Salzburg professionals.
This was followed by stints in various leagues, performance levels and countries, specifically at Austria Wien, Vitesse Arnhem and VfL Bochum.
"Thomas knows our club very well from the past, but has also gained a lot of experience on the international stage in various leagues in his other coaching positions. With the swift clarification of this important personnel matter, we can continue planning for a successful spring season without any restrictions," said Salzburg's new sporting director Rouven Schröder.
Together with Letsch, 39-year-old German Kai Hesse will also join the Bulls as their new assistant coach.
"A special club"
"It feels very good to be back here. For me, FC Red Bull Salzburg is a special club with whom I've had a lot of experiences and to whom I can now return as head coach," said Letsch in an initial statement. "It is important to me that we grow together as a team, because we will only be successful if everyone pulls together."
Goals at risk
Pep Lijnders, who was only hired in the summer, had to leave a few days ago after a disastrous fall season. The "Bulls" disappointed in the Champions League and only finished fifth in the Bundesliga over the winter.
