Fuss over alleyway for former Nazi mayor

Alley as a "historical burden"

For the municipal elections, however, the citizens' list led by Markus Kienast is making the "historical burden" of an alley named after Ortlieb an issue. "Ortlieb doesn't deserve this kind of homage," scolded Kienast. No sooner had his criticism become public than the "Gassen-Taferl" mysteriously disappeared. The Taferl miraculously reappeared - the suspicion of a political staging suggests itself. None other than the owner of the house on which the debt was emblazoned, a pianist named Johannes Wohlgenannt Zincke, had removed it. So that it would not disappear into the mists of history . . .