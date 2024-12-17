A captain takes over in turbulent times

Cookies after midnight

When she returns to Murau after a long day in parliament and in the car, it can happen that Manuela Khom is still shoving cookies down the pipe at two o'clock in the morning - "if she has to", because they are needed for an event organized by the women's movement, says Mayor Kalcher. In the VP women's magazine, she presents a recipe for "Murauer Zwetschken-Bier-Brot" (Murau plum and beer bread) and describes herself as a "proud grandma" on her Instagram profile. She is also said to have a passion for high heels.