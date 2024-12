Kursk: Russia launches massive counter-offensive

Corpses of North Korean soldiers filmed?

On Monday, the Ukrainian secret service reported that at least 30 North Korean soldiers fighting on the Russian side had been killed or injured in battles in Kursk at the weekend. The Ukrainian unit "Madjar" deployed there published video footage of a reconnaissance drone on the X platform showing the bodies of soldiers lying next to each other in the snow. According to "Madjar", North Korean soldiers had collected their fallen comrades at a section of the front after heavy fighting. There has been no independent confirmation of this so far. According to the USA and South Korea, around 10,000 North Korean soldiers are stationed in Russia.