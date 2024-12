City of Salzburg donates five vehicles to Ukraine

The official handover of the vehicles to the charitable organization took place on Tuesday: "With Ukraine!" Representatives expressed their sincere thanks for the donation: These are urgently needed and will be used locally to help. The five vehicles are two flatbed trucks and three compactor garbage trucks. The necessary repairs would be expensive and uneconomical in this country, according to the city. However, the necessary repairs could be carried out much more cheaply in Ukraine and the vehicles could therefore be reused.