Targeted treatment
Asthma favors polyps in the nose
Too little attention is paid to the connection between the two diseases. According to a recent survey commissioned by the Austrian Lung Union (ÖLU), more than half of asthma patients with nasal polyps do not receive targeted treatment.
Asthma is often accompanied by chronic rhinosinusitis, i.e. inflammation of the mucous membrane of the nose and paranasal sinuses. This in turn promotes the formation of nasal polyps due to persistent swelling and ventilation problems. However, according to an online survey by the Reppublika Research & Analytics Institute, a significant proportion of those affected receive too little specialist treatment.
Of those surveyed, 46 percent have suffered from asthma for more than ten years and 37 percent have had nasal polyps for just as long. 83 percent of those surveyed have already had at least three nasal polyp operations and 47 percent of those surveyed have had to visit the emergency room due to shortness of breath, 20 percent of them more than three times.
Nevertheless, almost a quarter of the asthmatics surveyed have not been treated by a specialist. Another negative aspect is that around 15 percent of patients with nasal polyps do not visit an ENT. This leads to a massive deterioration in the quality of life of those affected.
Treatment of both diseases
The most common treatments for asthma are inhaled forms, while nasal sprays are most commonly used for nasal polyps. However, there are treatment methods that are effective against both nasal polyps and asthma and can be prescribed by specialists, as the Austrian Lung Union emphasizes in a press release. Nevertheless, 52 percent of patients with asthma and nasal polyps do not receive this form of treatment.
The survey shows that there is a great need for education and information. Experts advise people with asthma who have not previously suffered from nasal polyps to pay attention to possible symptoms that may indicate the development of benign growths. These include impaired nasal breathing, increased production of mucus, pressure pain over the sinuses, impaired sense of smell and taste, frequent sneezing and headaches.
