Explosive device in e-scooter
Explosion in the middle of Moscow: Senior military officer dead
According to the authorities, a high-ranking Russian military representative has been killed in an explosion in the Russian capital Moscow.
As two Russian military officers were leaving a residential building on Ryazan Prospekt on Tuesday morning, there was a sudden loud bang. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, an explosive device had detonated in the south-east of the capital. The commander of the Russian troops defending against attacks with radioactive, biological and chemical weapons, Igor Kirillov, and his adjutant were killed.
One of the most important warmongers
The 54-year-old was head of the country's NBC defense forces and thus responsible for protection against dangers from nuclear, biological and chemical weapons. During the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, Kirillov repeatedly made public accusations that the USA was operating secret biolaboratories in the neighboring country.
Igor Kirillov:
In addition, Kirillov, who was considered one of the most important warmongers in Russia and is on Western sanctions lists, claimed that Ukraine was working on a so-called dirty bomb. Dirty bombs are weapons of mass destruction with conventional explosive devices containing radioactive material. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin had also made such accusations against Ukraine on the basis of Kirillov's publicly presented reports. There was no proof of this.
Investigations are in full swing
Particularly explosive: the explosive device was hidden in an e-scooter, which was reportedly parked next to the house. A criminal investigation has been launched. The Russian broadcaster RT had previously reported on the incident, citing insiders close to the law enforcement authorities.
