Manhunt for senior citizens
Couple had trial over tortured cats dropped
They have disappeared, submarines, and are apparently nowhere to be found. The elderly couple (75 and 76 years old) who were due to stand trial for animal cruelty on Monday afternoon at the Linz Provincial Court have disappeared. The two pensioners simply did not show up for the trial.
"The judge wanted to have them produced by the police, but that failed", says Walter Eichinger, spokesman for the Linz Regional Court. The proceedings were therefore formally interrupted so as not to risk the statute of limitations. In addition, the couple are now wanted by the police.
This behavior will certainly not be a mitigating factor in the event of a conviction if the senior citizens are ever caught.
Two months without care in the apartment
The Linzers face up to two years in prison for allegedly leaving their pets - a cat, a tomcat and six kittens - unattended at home for almost two months this summer.
They had not told anyone and had not provided sufficient food. It is unclear how the animals were able to survive for so long.
When the cats were found in the abandoned, littered apartment at the end of July, they were just skin and bones. Neighbors had raised the alarm because they kept hearing the pitiful meowing.
