99ers: Star player Haudum breathes a sigh of relief

No operation

"He certainly won't play again this year," said 99ers coach Harry Lange, who breathed a sigh of relief after the MRI examination: "Luckily he won't have to have an operation and will be out for the whole season. You can't completely replace an Austrian of this quality, who is also our top scorer. His absence is extremely inconvenient at a time when the club is being rebuilt and not everything is running smoothly yet." But: "We will now come even closer together as a team and replace Lukas from our ranks. We have enough good players. And I really liked the way we performed against the KAC."