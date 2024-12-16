Vorteilswelt
Mail from Brussels

Labor market: New EU proceedings against Austria

Nachrichten
16.12.2024 13:55

The European Commission announced in Brussels on Monday that it would be opening further infringement proceedings against Austria. The reason is non-compliance with EU regulations on the recognition of professional qualifications.

0 Kommentare

The EU rules on the recognition of qualifications are intended to make it easier for freelancers and employees to work temporarily and occasionally in different Member States. Exceptionally, Member States may verify qualifications in advance for professions relating to public health and safety.

The Commission believes that 22 Member States are unjustifiably requiring prior checks for several professions that do not meet the conditions for this.

What happens now?
The EU states concerned now have two months to respond to Brussels and remedy the shortcomings complained of. If the Commission does not receive a satisfactory response, it may decide to issue a so-called reasoned opinion as the next step in the procedure.

Furthermore, Vienna receives a supplementary letter from Brussels due to the incorrect implementation of the Free Movement of Persons Directive. Due to the incorrect implementation of the Data Governance Act, Vienna is threatened with legal action before the EU Court of Justice.

The Free Movement of Persons Directive obliges member states to allow and facilitate the entry and residence of extended family members of EU citizens. These family members then have the same rights as immediate family members.

The Commission criticizes the fact that under Austrian law, persons who are not EU nationals would not receive certain rights under the directive, such as the direct right to work.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

