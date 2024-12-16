Gourmet enjoyment has never been so affordable! Copy

Vorteilswelt
16.12.2024 12:14

A voucher book that brings the best of Austrian gastronomy to life: Just in time for Christmas, you now have the chance to win one of the limited 5,000 copies of "Moments of Taste". More than two thirds of the exclusive voucher books have already been sold! 

The Christmas season is approaching - and what could be more personal and meaningful than a gift that combines enjoyment, discovery and support for Austrian cuisine? "Moments of Taste" brings together over 100 toque-awarded and gourmet restaurants and makes it possible to enjoy top cuisine at affordable prices throughout the coming year: for the price of one menu, two people can share a 3 to 6-course experience - in all participating restaurants.

Exclusive 2for1 vouchers give buyers the chance to enjoy a menu of three to six courses for two people for the price of one - in the country's best restaurants. (Bild: Culinarius)
Exclusive 2for1 vouchers give buyers the chance to enjoy a menu of three to six courses for two people for the price of one - in the country's best restaurants.
(Bild: Culinarius)

From dignified country inns to stylish city center restaurants - the book offers a cross-section of the country's best cuisine. The voucher book is worthwhile if you visit just two restaurants. The limited edition of 5,000 copies makes it "a coveted collector's item for all those who want to experience Austria's cuisine in all its variety and sophistication", the initiators are convinced.

Homage to Austria's fine cuisine
As a tribute to Austria's fine cuisine, gastronomy and industry experts want to use "Moments of Taste" to send a strong signal about the power of collaboration, as they emphasized at the presentation of the voucher book at the beginning of November. Renowned award-winning chefs such as Toni Mörwald, Marcus Duchardt and Thomas Reinisch are involved in the project, which aims to draw attention to the restaurant industry and provide guests with culinary experiences.

Zitat Icon

"I am delighted to be part of this cooperation because I am firmly convinced that we are stronger together."

Toni Mörwald, 4 Hauben- und Sternekoch

From left to right: Culinarius chef Franz Bernthaler and award-winning chef Toni Mörwald (Bild: Culinarius)
From left to right: Culinarius chef Franz Bernthaler and award-winning chef Toni Mörwald
(Bild: Culinarius)

Take part and win
For anyone who appreciates good food, "Moments of Taste" offers the opportunity to discover first-class restaurants at a reasonable price. And because Christmas is just around the corner and with it the annual search for the best gifts for family, friends and colleagues, we are giving away 65 x 1 copy of the culinary voucher book for our readers.

Simply fill out the entry form at the end of the article by December 18, 2024, 9 a.m. and, with a little luck, secure moments of indulgence for the whole of 2025. For all readers who subscribe to our "Guten Morgen" newsletter, there is even double the chance to win! You can read the conditions of participation here.

If you don't want to rely on luck, you also have the chance to get hold of the coveted gourmet book in the "Krone" advantage world at a particularly attractive price! But be quick, because more than two thirds of the limited edition has already been sold. Anyone who orders by 18.12. will receive "Moments of Taste" in time for Christmas.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Harald Dragan
Harald Dragan
