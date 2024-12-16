Hazardous substances
Vienna study: How electric cars endanger health
Technologically critical elements (TCEs) are used for alternative energies such as in electric cars and photovoltaic systems. Austrian researchers warn that too little attention is being paid to their potential risks to the environment and health.
The electrification of vehicle fleets without accompanying measures to reduce transport demand would double the consumption of TCEs by 2060. A study by MedUni Vienna, BOKU Vienna and the University of Leoben also shows that fewer unnecessary private journeys are needed.
Low-emission technologies are key to tackling the climate crisis and will also contribute to improving air quality, the researchers emphasized in a press release from MedUni Vienna. However, these technological innovations require the use of TCEs such as neodymium, dysprosium and lanthanum - chemical elements that are classified as rare earth elements. "Their extraction and consumption are increasing rapidly worldwide.
At the same time, they are not only difficult to recycle, but also pose risks to the environment and human health," explained Daniela Haluza from MedUni Vienna's Center for Public Health.
Release of TCEs investigated in Vienna
While the effects of mining these substances are well documented, how they are released during use in urban areas has so far remained largely unexplored. The study published in the "Journal of Industrial Ecology" analyzed the release of TCEs through abrasion and corrosion of vehicle parts as well as through weather influences on thin-film photovoltaic modules in Vienna. To this end, 21 technologies from the vehicle and renewable energy sectors were examined and future scenarios simulated.
One of the results: Electrification of vehicle fleets without accompanying measures to reduce transport demand would result in up to 3073 tons of TCEs having to be disposed of at the end of their service life by 2060 and up to 15.7 tons being released into the environment during use. Measures such as promoting public transport or avoiding unnecessary journeys in private vehicles "could also significantly reduce potential health risks associated with the accumulation of TCEs in urban environments," Haluza emphasized.
Also reduce demand for raw materials
The study highlights that the transition to low-emission technologies requires not only decarbonization, but also a reduction in the overall demand for raw materials. Without additional measures, significant amounts of TCEs could be released into the environment, which could pose long-term health risks.
The scientists recommend increased interdisciplinary research to better understand the release of TCEs and their uptake into the human body. The study gave rise to the TeCEUS project, which is funded by the Austrian Science Fund (FWF).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
