Vienna study: How electric cars endanger health

Release of TCEs investigated in Vienna

While the effects of mining these substances are well documented, how they are released during use in urban areas has so far remained largely unexplored. The study published in the "Journal of Industrial Ecology" analyzed the release of TCEs through abrasion and corrosion of vehicle parts as well as through weather influences on thin-film photovoltaic modules in Vienna. To this end, 21 technologies from the vehicle and renewable energy sectors were examined and future scenarios simulated.