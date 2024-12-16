Rescue workers struggle
Great fear for cave explorer in northern Italy
Around 100 people are involved in a rescue operation in the Italian region of Bergamo to bring cave explorer Ottavia Piana to safety - she has been trapped in the "Abisso Bueno Fonteno" cave since Saturday after a fall.
Two doctors reached the 32-year-old from Brescia on Sunday afternoon, who had suffered several leg fractures as well as injuries to her chest and face.
According to media reports, helpers from various northern Italian regions, including South Tyrol, took part in the rescue operation, which continued on Monday night. The researcher was exploring a new part of the cave when she slipped around eight meters while descending into a narrow tunnel and injured herself. The other cavers accompanying her then tried to reach the exit to raise the alarm.
Explosives are to be used to clear the way to the explorer
Explosives, which are being used carefully and in a targeted manner, are also to be used to clear the way to rescue the woman. She is expected to be taken out of the cave on a stretcher later on Monday.
Ottavia Piana is a member of the Cai di Lovere alpine group (Bergamo). She is involved in the "Sebino Project", which has been mapping this still mysterious cave in the northern part of Lake Iseo for several years.
An Alpine rescue team installed a telephone line through a cable about three kilometers long that allows communication between the inside of the cave and its exterior: about four hours of distance lie between the entrance of the cave and the place where the injured person is located. Piana was already trapped in the same cave in July 2023. She had to hold out for two days before she could be freed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.