"It's quite simple"
Guardiola: “I’m not good enough”
Pep Guardiola is taking a hard line - with himself. "I'm not good enough", he said after his Manchester City team's next defeat in the derby against United. Several times.
Yet he appeared reasonably composed at the post-match press conference. This time there were no signs of scratching on his bald head or nose (as has been said before). Guardiola seemed almost stoic. "It's quite simple," he said largely unemotionally: "I'm not good enough." He said it a total of three times in 40 seconds: "I'm not good enough." His way out of the misery? "I'm the manager, I'm the boss. I have to find a way to work with the team, to talk, we have to keep working hard. But I'm not good enough. I'm not doing it well."
1:2 after 1:0
Such ruthless self-criticism seems to be a rarity in the coaching business. However, the record is hard to sugarcoat. Manchester City have lost eight of their last eleven competitive matches under Guardiola. Yesterday saw the next defeat: 1:2 after leading 1:0, against local rivals Manchester United. Perhaps even more bitterly, the goals were conceded in the 88th and 90th minutes.
City are already nine points behind leaders Liverpool in the table. And the following graph will also make City fans blush with United-specific anger rather than float in the City-affine blue sky: eleven games, one win, two draws, eight defeats.
Guardiola still has one chance to make Christmas a little sweeter for City fans. It's away against Aston Villa on Saturday. Pep can only hope that he will be "good enough" for his team by then.
