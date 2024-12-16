Guardiola: “I’m not good enough”

Yet he appeared reasonably composed at the post-match press conference. This time there were no signs of scratching on his bald head or nose (as has been said before). Guardiola seemed almost stoic. "It's quite simple," he said largely unemotionally: "I'm not good enough." He said it a total of three times in 40 seconds: "I'm not good enough." His way out of the misery? "I'm the manager, I'm the boss. I have to find a way to work with the team, to talk, we have to keep working hard. But I'm not good enough. I'm not doing it well."