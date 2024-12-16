North Koreans die
Automatically saved draft
The frontlines in Ukraine have once again been rocked by fierce fighting with artillery support.
In its evening situation report on Sunday, the General Staff in Kiev listed a total of 214 battles on the various sections of the front. Once again, the focus was on the regions around Pokrovsk and Kurakhove on the edge of the Donbass, where Russian troops had made major territorial gains in recent days with mass attacks.
Both sides contradicted each other in their reports, so that an independent view of the exact course of the front was not possible. "The situation there is and remains serious," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. The military blog "DeepState" reported that the Ukrainian armed forces had at least re-established their position near Kolisnykivka in the Kharkiv region.
Areas in the Russian region of Kursk heavily contested
The sections occupied by Ukraine in the western Russian region of Kursk were once again heavily contested. Russian troops attempted to recapture the areas occupied by Ukrainian units since the summer. According to Ukrainian reports, the North Korean soldiers integrated into the Russian units suffered heavy losses for the first time.
The Ukrainian unit "Madjar" deployed there published a video recording of a reconnaissance drone on Platform X showing the bodies of soldiers lying side by side in the snow. According to "Madjar", North Korean soldiers had collected their fallen comrades at a section of the front after heavy fighting. No independent confirmation of this was available.
North Korea is supporting the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine with around 10,000 soldiers, who were deployed to the front near Kursk with new weapons and equipment after a short training period.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.