Strong gusts of wind
Caution: The new week is off to a stormy start here
The new working week got off to a stormy start in eastern Austria. In the Danube region in particular, gusts of wind, some of them strong, have been tearing at hoods and hoods since the early hours of the morning, making getting to work a feat of strength.
Particularly in the urban canyons of Vienna, progress was sometimes difficult due to the gusts. Caution was also required in parts of Lower Austria in the morning. A red alert was even issued in some regions and parts of Vienna.
Vienna's professional fire department had already been on storm duty repeatedly since the night. Around 20 operations have been counted so far, but the trend is still rising. The main task was to secure loose roof tiles or window shutters, reported a spokesperson.
High risk of avalanches in Lower Austria
The wind also had an impact on the safety situation in the Ybbstal Alps in Lower Austria. There was considerable avalanche danger in places. Level 3 of 5 applied above 1400 meters, the warning service announced. "The danger spots are difficult to recognize in poor visibility conditions," it said. "Slab avalanches can be triggered by the additional load of a person and can reach medium size." The risk was expected to decrease again.
Temperatures higher than last time
There was no need to freeze in the Danube region, however, as temperatures were already much higher on Monday morning compared to the previous days and were expected to reach double digits during the course of the day. According to the forecast, up to 10 degrees plus can be expected.
The stormy wind will slowly run out of steam on Tuesday at the latest. It will only blow moderately to briskly, according to the forecast. There will only be the occasional strong gust.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
