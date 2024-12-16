Caution: The new week is off to a stormy start here

High risk of avalanches in Lower Austria

The wind also had an impact on the safety situation in the Ybbstal Alps in Lower Austria. There was considerable avalanche danger in places. Level 3 of 5 applied above 1400 meters, the warning service announced. "The danger spots are difficult to recognize in poor visibility conditions," it said. "Slab avalanches can be triggered by the additional load of a person and can reach medium size." The risk was expected to decrease again.