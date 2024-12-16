Tears for Rädler
“I’m sure my mother would be incredibly proud of me!”
Ariane Rädler raced to 3rd place in the super-G on the "Birds of Prey" on Sunday. It was the second podium finish of her career. In the hour of her success, she remembered her mother, who died of cancer in 2019.
"She is such a great skier, I wish her all the best," said Cornelia Hütter and threw her arms around the neck of her team-mate Ariane Rädler. The day after the Styrian's downhill victory on the "Birds of Prey", the red-white-red stage belonged to the Vorarlberg woman this time.
She defied the difficult, windy conditions with a spirited run, raced onto the podium for the second time in her career after Zauchensee 2022 and came third again in a super-G. "I didn't feel good during the run and was surprised when I saw the time," beamed Rädler.
Tears in her eyes
The Vorarlberg native was rewarded for her perseverance. She has already been through some tough phases. In the hour of her success, she remembered her mother, who died of cancer in 2019. "She was my caregiver, took me as I was - it was a very difficult time back then."
Shortly afterwards, Rädler suffered her fourth cruciate ligament rupture at the age of just 24 and thought about ending her career. "I didn't know if I could still do it all," says the 29-year-old. She fought her way back after a disappointing downhill (23rd place) on Sunday and took her heart in her hands: "I was disappointed in myself, but this time I consciously wanted to concentrate only on myself - that worked out well," said Rädler jubilantly. With tears streaming down her face at the finish line, she said: "I'm sure my mother would be incredibly proud of me."
As a reward, she was able to take home a photo with the bald eagle. "This will get a nice place - I haven't won that much yet," laughed Rädler, whose performance also pleased head coach Roland Assinger: "The woman can simply ski, especially when it gets steep - now she's shown it, that will give her a very good feeling for the next races."
Hütter was the second Austrian to take part in the music on Sunday, finishing in fourth place - twelve hundredths behind second-placed Lara Gut-Behrami: "The victory the day before took a lot of energy, so I'm happy to take that with me, but I know that more would have been possible."
Furious return
But victory was out of reach. After finishing second the day before, Sofia Goggia won her second race following her shin fracture, racing to her 25th World Cup victory in superior style. "It was a race to attack, that's what I did. I feel really comfortable on skis again."
