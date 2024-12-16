Shortly afterwards, Rädler suffered her fourth cruciate ligament rupture at the age of just 24 and thought about ending her career. "I didn't know if I could still do it all," says the 29-year-old. She fought her way back after a disappointing downhill (23rd place) on Sunday and took her heart in her hands: "I was disappointed in myself, but this time I consciously wanted to concentrate only on myself - that worked out well," said Rädler jubilantly. With tears streaming down her face at the finish line, she said: "I'm sure my mother would be incredibly proud of me."