Ice Hockey League
Clear victory for Fehervar at the Vienna Capitals!
Leading team Fehervar has intensified the home misery of the Vienna Capitals in the ICE Hockey League on Sunday!
The Hungarians won 4:1 (0:0, 0:1, 4:0) in Vienna thanks to a strong final third period and are now three points ahead of HCB Südtirol, who have two games in hand. The in-form Black Wings Linz beat Red Bull Salzburg 3:2 (2:0, 1:1, 0:1), while the Graz 99ers came out on top against the KAC 4:3 (1:0, 0:0, 2:3/0:0, 1:0) after penalties.
The Capitals took the lead in the power play through Jeremy Gregoire (21.), but Fehervar turned the game around in the last ten minutes. Timothy Campbell (52nd, 54th), Janos Hari (56th) and Balint Magosi (58th) rehabilitated the team after the recent 3:7 against the KAC and ensured that the Viennese remained the weakest home team in the league with only two wins this season in Kagran.
Linz took revenge
The Black Wings, on the other hand, are still unstoppable and have increased their record to 13 wins from the last 14 matches. With the victory over Salzburg, the Upper Austrians also took revenge for their only defeat in this phase, the 2:5 in the city of Mozart on December 1st.
The "Bulls" failed their dress rehearsal for the CHL quarter-final second leg against Färjestads BK in Karlstad on Tuesday. Graham Knott (5., 22.) and Sean Collins (9.) gave the Black Wings a 3:0 lead, while powerplay goals by Nash Nienhuis (35.) and Mario Huber (60.) were of no use to the visitors.
As a result, Salzburg lost fourth place to the Graz 99ers, who left the ice as winners again after three defeats thanks to Marcus Vela's decisive penalty. For the KAC, a run of three wins in a row came to an end.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.