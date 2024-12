Show of love for coach Tuomie from the fans

"We won't start without a coach!" The VSV fans chanted this for several minutes before the customary victory "UFTA" after the 2:1 win against Vorarlberg. And made the players wait kneeling on the ice until head coach Tray Tuomie and "co" Patrick Machreich arrived. Only then did the celebration begin. "Gestures like that mean a lot to me," said the American happily. "After the four defeats at the start, the fans probably wanted to kill me," grins Tuomie. "Now players, coaches and supporters are a unit."