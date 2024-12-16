Travel chaos for Linz
High costs due to strike and lack of flights
"Such a trip at the end of the year hurts a lot," Linz manager Günther Renner snorts - because his table tennis women have to face Cagliari at the end of the Champions League group stage, which will probably be less of a challenge than the journey to the Italian Mediterranean island of Sardinia.
"The flight options are not exactly advantageous at this time of year," said Linz manager Günther Renner, referring to the fact that four different airlines have to be used for the Champions League clash in Sardinia and the costs are therefore unusually high. At over 5,000 euros, it will be the most expensive Champions League trip for Linz.
Strike at the airport
But even more bitter: Renner only received a message from the airlines involved two days before the planned departure that there would be a strike at the airport in Milan and that the connecting flight would have to be brought forward. "We wouldn't have been able to catch it," says Renner, who therefore had to dig even deeper into his pockets and book an alternative flight and an overnight stay in a hotel. What could compensate for all the expenses, at least emotionally? If they could secure first place and thus avoid top teams like Berlin in the quarter-finals.
Wels with 0:3 against Stars
The men's team from Wels had a more favorable experience and a special highlight during their Champions League adventure in France. Because a) although the journey via Amsterdam was unnecessarily long, it was not as expensive. And b) they played against the Lebrun brothers, the current superstars at the plate, in the first leg of the round of 16. The clear 0:3 was only a minor matter. Meanwhile, the Linz men advanced to the next round of the Europe Cup and will play against Wr. Neustadt in the Bundesliga today (18:30).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.