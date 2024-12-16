High costs due to strike and lack of flights

Strike at the airport

But even more bitter: Renner only received a message from the airlines involved two days before the planned departure that there would be a strike at the airport in Milan and that the connecting flight would have to be brought forward. "We wouldn't have been able to catch it," says Renner, who therefore had to dig even deeper into his pockets and book an alternative flight and an overnight stay in a hotel. What could compensate for all the expenses, at least emotionally? If they could secure first place and thus avoid top teams like Berlin in the quarter-finals.