More serenity during the Christmas season

What can we do specifically? Narayan advises us to make sure that our stress levels don't get out of hand. After all, when things are bubbling inside us, this also affects our external communication. A simple technique that we can all try out: conscious abdominal breathing through the nose for two minutes three times a day. Scientific studies have shown that this breathing technique can reduce stress by up to 70 %. Breathe deeply into your belly through your nose, pause briefly and exhale slowly - even this short pause creates inner peace and lays the foundation for a more harmonious relationship.