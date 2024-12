Rank 14! OSV relay team misses final

Reitshammer's silver medal in the 100 m medley remained the only OSV medal in Hungary, for the Austrian Swimming Federation it was the twelfth overall at a short course world championship. Nine Austrian records were also set. "The World Championships slowly picked up speed and in the end I can take a very positive view," said Bär. A medal should not be taken for granted. It shows "that we can swim to the front in some disciplines and that our team is broadly based."