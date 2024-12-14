Neumarkt’s mayor Egger suffers budget failure

"Voodoo politics" of the Greens

Egger is particularly annoyed by the Greens' decision: "The Greens are coming around the bend with voodoo politics. They have expropriation fantasies that could save our budget. That's not on." Egger explains the votes against by abstention of the ÖVP as follows: "The blacks are frustrated." The municipal budget had already been discussed in the city council. Apparently this was not enough for the Greens and ÖVP. Now they have to wait. Egger is aiming for the next attempt at a vote around Epiphany.