Neumarkt’s mayor Egger suffers budget failure
In Neumarkt, the budget was voted down by the ÖVP and the Greens. As the new mayor of Neumarkt, David Egger was shipwrecked in his first attempt to pass a budget.
Neumarkt enters the new year without a budget. A defeat for the new mayor David Egger (SPÖ). His first budget fails because the Neumarkt Greens voted against it and the ÖVP abstained. Egger would normally have the majority of votes in the municipal council together with the FPÖ. However, two red functionaries were absent, one due to work and one due to illness - and the majority was promptly lost.
"Voodoo politics" of the Greens
Egger is particularly annoyed by the Greens' decision: "The Greens are coming around the bend with voodoo politics. They have expropriation fantasies that could save our budget. That's not on." Egger explains the votes against by abstention of the ÖVP as follows: "The blacks are frustrated." The municipal budget had already been discussed in the city council. Apparently this was not enough for the Greens and ÖVP. Now they have to wait. Egger is aiming for the next attempt at a vote around Epiphany.
Kommentare
