In front of his family

Mango founder Isak Andic died while hiking

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 19:07

Isak Andic, founder of the fashion empire Mango, is dead. The 71-year-old died on Saturday during a hike with his family in Spain. He slipped and fell 150 meters.

The accident occurred near the saltpetre caves of Collbató. The entrepreneur's wife and son immediately alerted the rescue services, but they were only able to recover the 71-year-old's body.

The son stated that the group had set off on Saturday morning. He himself had walked a little further ahead than the other family members. Suddenly he heard a noise, turned around and saw his father plummeting down. He was unable to stop him, he is quoted in the Spanish newspaper "La Vanguardia". It is said not to have been the first time that the Andic family chose this hiking route.

Shortly before 5 p.m., Toni Ruiz from the Mango Group confirmed the death: "Isak was a role model for us all. He dedicated his life to the Mango project and left an indelible mark thanks to his strategic vision, his inspiring leadership and his unwavering commitment to values that he himself instilled in our company."

Isak was a role model for us all. He dedicated his life to the Mango project and (...) left an indelible mark.

CEO Toni Ruiz

Mango is one of the largest clothing companies in Europe. The chain has almost 2,800 stores worldwide and around 15,500 employees. Andic founded the first store in Barcelona in 1984, together with his older brother Nahman. The family emigrated from Istanbul to Spain in 1969.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

