Young girls are being targeted by Islamists

The fact that radical Islamists are "hunting" young people on the internet is nothing new. For some months now, however, they have been increasingly seeking contact with young girls in order to indoctrinate them. At least that is what an internal report by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in the "Extremism" sub-committee of the Upper Austrian state parliament claims, which has prompted the FPÖ to take action. The content of the oral report: young girls brought up as Catholics are to be recruited by Islamists in this country in order to convert.