Christmas exhibition

The family, viewed from the crib

Nachrichten
15.12.2024 05:58

The Christmas exhibition "Holy Family" at the Diözesanmuseum Graz is dedicated to the theme of family and takes a multifaceted approach.

At first glance, the birth certificate of Prince George, heir to the British throne, has little to do with baroque nativity scenes. And yet both exhibits can currently be found not far from each other in the Diözesanmuseum in Graz. This is precisely the trick of the Christmas exhibition "Holy Family": it creates connections where you would hardly expect any and explores the topic of family with openness and tolerance.

"What is family anyway? And how does the church influence the image of family?", says museum director Heimo Kaindl, naming two of the many questions to which answers are sought.

What can a nativity scene look like? The modern building block nativity scene can be found in the Diocesan Museum as well as traditional ones
But back to the royal birth certificate: it lies next to a baby page from the "Crown" and under an angel announcing the birth of Jesus Christ - three ways in which family becomes visible. In addition to old photos of extended rural families and family trees several meters wide, the show also includes Playmobil, rainbow and the religious family of monks and nuns.

102 figures with lots of colorful details
The Kochler nativity scene is a particular source of pride: 102 figures with glittering turbans, monkeys and elephants cavort about. Thanks to donations from 70 people, the museum was able to purchase the crib from 1780.

Figures from the Kochler crib
At the end of the exhibition is the fascinating building block nativity scene, which reinterprets the roles of those present as the family of choice: "shepherd/stepfather", for example, or "shepherdess/neighbor". Thinking bigger about family - especially during the festive season, this is a unifying approach. Anyone looking for a small, fine exhibition with accessible suggestions in the often hectic pre-Christmas period is in the right place here. Also suitable for children. Until January 12.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannah Michaeler
