It's a perfect summer's day: the sun is shining, there are no clouds in the sky and the thermometer is hovering around 30 degrees. Mrs. Nussbaumer is spending the day with her grandchild at the idyllic outdoor pool in Schwarzenberg. Suddenly she is stung by a wasp. Although this is painful and annoying, it is nothing to worry about - after all, Mrs. Nussbaumer has already been stung several times in her life. But this time is different. Her condition worsens by the minute, her arm swells up, she finds it difficult to breathe and is plagued by dizziness. Finally, she seeks out the lifeguard, a young woman named Anna-Lena Voplakal. She immediately suggests calling the ambulance. Ms. Nussbaumer reassures her that this is not necessary, especially as she has no relevant allergies. However, Anna-Lena Voplakal has a bad feeling, a bad premonition - and so she decides to call the emergency services anyway.