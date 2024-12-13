Musical sensation
Unknown songs by Michael Jackson discovered!
The music world is turning upside down: a spectacular find has been made in California's San Fernando Valley, north of Los Angeles. Previously undiscovered recordings of the late music icon Michael Jackson were stored in an inconspicuous storage room.
The collection includes twelve compositions that were created between 1989 and 1991 and were stored by a former music producer, Gregg Musgrove made the surprising discovery, as he told the Hollywood Reporter.
The story behind it
The story behind it: A business colleague acquired the storage unit, which previously belonged to producer and singer Bryan Loren - a former companion of the "King of Pop". The special feature of the discovered tracks: some were previously completely unknown to the public, while others were only circulating as rumors in the fan community.
Unique insights into Jackson's creative process
Musgrove was deeply impressed by the quality of the material. "When I listened to the material, I got goosebumps. Nobody has heard this stuff before," he says enthusiastically. "Hearing Michael Jackson talk and joke was really incredibly cool." A particular highlight: a sequence in which Jackson explains the inspiration behind his work "Seven Digits" - a song about identification numbers in forensic medicine.
A hip-hop collaboration with LL Cool J (56), entitled "Truth on Youth", is an absolute rarity. The renowned rapper had previously confirmed that he had been in the studio with Jackson. The recording is particularly noteworthy as it captures the "King of Pop" rapping for the first time - a previously unknown aspect of his artistic work.
Legal hurdles prevent publication
Despite their music-historical value, the recordings will probably not be released to the public. Musgrove and his legal advisor contacted the Michael Jackson Estate, which administers the estate of the "King of Pop". However, the estate declined to purchase the recordings, but emphasized its continuing legal claim to the works and compositions. Publication is therefore currently blocked.
Material value in the millions
Musgrove estimates the material value of the recordings to be in the millions. His next steps will lead him to auction houses. He hopes that prominent Jackson enthusiasts such as Lady Gaga could acquire the historic tapes for their private collections. However, without the consent of the Michael Jackson Estate, this musical treasure trove will remain inaccessible to the general public - unless the executors change their minds.
For security reasons, the physical recordings have now been moved to a protected location. They are currently under the supervision of Musgrove's law firm.
