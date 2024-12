Wanted to avoid hares: Mother and son injured

A 26-year-old Moldovan woman from Mettmach was driving her car on the L1102 in the municipality of St. Georgen bei Obernberg am Inn towards Geinberg at around 4.30 p.m. on Friday. Her seven-year-old son and her eleven-year-old brother-in-law from St. Wolfgang were sitting in the back seat. In the village of Aichet, the woman had to avoid a hare. She crashed her car and left the road.