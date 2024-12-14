In addition to suppliers, customers, financial institutions, banks, the tax office and health insurance fund, the workforce is suffering the most: 250 employees have already been made redundant and a further 500 will also be sent to the AMS in January. Will that be enough? Will it even be possible to continue? The rumor mill has been churning since Friday morning, when it was announced that there is no money for the December advance payments: it is a mixture of concern and fear. Fear that KTM might not make it and that the planned restructuring might fall through.