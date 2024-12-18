Burgenland's best
Fine red wines: Win a magnum from Gesellmann
Fancy a treat from Burgenland? We are giving away 3 x 1 magnum bottle of a fine wine from the Gesellmann winery - ideal for the holidays or as a gift for wine lovers.
The name Gesellmann is one of the most renowned in Austria and is known far beyond the country's borders when it comes to exceptional wines, especially in red. This is confirmed once again by the latest ratings from the country's most important wine guides.
Red wine visionaries
The foundation stone for this was laid by Albert's father, Engelbert Gesellmann, who died in 2021. As a red wine pioneer, he focused on Blaufränkisch and Cabernet Sauvignon early on and experimented with ageing in barrique barrels as early as the 1980s, creating a red wine legend with the Opus Eximium cuvée.
Son Albert has been impressively following in his father's footsteps since 1991. After training at the viticultural school in Eisenstadt, he gained international experience and completed three harvests this year: in South Africa in January, then in California and then in Deutschkreutz in November.
Origin and character
Today, Silvia and Albert Gesellmann cultivate 50 hectares in the best Deutschkreutz vineyards. "Harmony and finesse have the highest priority in the vinification of our wines, but at the same time they are always characterized by liveliness and a drinking flow," the winemaker couple describes their philosophy. This applies to both the white wines and the powerful reds, which are characterized by balanced fruit with Central Burgenland spice and a lively acid structure. And their enormous ageing potential.
Organic? Logical!
"Respect for nature is very important to us, because we don't want to leave scorched earth for future generations," say Silvia and Albert Gesellmann. They describe the conversion of their business to organic farming, which was completed with the 2015 vintage, as the "logical conclusion". Since then, all wines have carried the organic label.
The winery has received numerous top ratings in 2024. First and foremost the Cuvée G 2020, a Blaufränkisch-dominated icon that was awarded 98 points at the Falstaff Reserve Trophy and other top marks in the most important wine guides. Albert Gesellmann: "This wine is a tribute to its origins and our oldest vineyards."
Win a magnum bottle!
Whether for special occasions or everyday life: Gesellmann wines stand for quality, origin and character. We are giving away 3 x 1 magnum bottle of an exclusive wine from Weingut Gesellmann - perfect for the holidays or as an exclusive gift.
Opus Eximium No 34, 2021
Bela Rex, 2020
Blaufränkisch hochberc
And if you subscribe to our "Krone kocht" newsletter, you have double the chance to win a bottle of this fine wine. Simply fill out the entry form and, with a little luck, win. The closing date for entries is December 18, 2024, 9 a.m. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.