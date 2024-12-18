Fine red wines: Win a magnum from Gesellmann

Origin and character

Today, Silvia and Albert Gesellmann cultivate 50 hectares in the best Deutschkreutz vineyards. "Harmony and finesse have the highest priority in the vinification of our wines, but at the same time they are always characterized by liveliness and a drinking flow," the winemaker couple describes their philosophy. This applies to both the white wines and the powerful reds, which are characterized by balanced fruit with Central Burgenland spice and a lively acid structure. And their enormous ageing potential.